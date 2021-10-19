Winter shopping, holiday activities ready for season change in downtown Detroit

Detroit — Temperatures in Metro Detroit may still be lingering in the 70s, but thoughts are turning to holiday shopping and entertainment, as downtown Detroit is readied for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets.

The 18 local retailers, a majority of them female or minority owned and Detroit based, will set up shop as part of the market at Cadillac Square Nov. 10-Dec. 31.

“These markets are about more than space – this is a platform for our small business owners to test new products, connect with new customers and convert them into long-term supporters," said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund.

The Rocket Community Fund and Bedrock today announced the return of the markets as well as other winter activities through Decked Out Detroit.

Now in its fifth year, the Downtown Detroit Markets have supported 119 small businesses that generated nearly $5 million in overall sales, according to a news release, and many of the businesses have used the opportunity as a launching pad toward a brick-and-mortar storefront.

1001 Winter Wonders, an indoor, winter-themed pathway at 1001 Woodward that is a downtown version of the North Pole, will be part of the festivities. It opens Nov. 20 and will be available for visits Friday-Sunday through Jan. 30.

A new program, Decked Out Shopping Days, will highlight holiday programming events at downtown retailers. Starting Nov. 17 through Dec. 24, more than 25 retailers will offer sweet deals, giveaways, live music and more.

Bea’s Detroit will operate an open-air, family-friendly space next to the Downtown Detroit Markets. This year, the Cadillac Lodge will hold events throughout the week, including trivia nights, magician appearances and more.

A different downtown retailer will be featured every week, and a full calendar will be posted on DeckedOutDetroit.com beginning the week of Nov. 8.

The Downtown Detroit Markets and the Cadillac Lodge by Bea’s will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Rocket Community Fund is a partner company of Rocket Companies, which includes Rocket Mortgage – the nation’s largest mortgage lender. It also coordinates team member volunteerism for Bedrock and other affiliated companies who comprise the Rock Family of Companies.