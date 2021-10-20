Coat drive aims to help Detroiters prepare for coming cold weather

Detroit — As nights get colder and with winter weather soon approaching, an event this week aims to make sure people have warmer clothing.

Friday's Covering the Community Coat and Clothing Drive will take place 4-7 p.m. at the Horatio Williams Foundation, 1010 Antietam.

"As the temperatures began to plummet and families are facing evictions after the expiration of the federal moratorium, I thought it was important to step in and fill some of the gaps Detroiters face in their lives," said Mary Sheffield, president pro tem of Detroit City Council. "Covering the Community with warm clothing is needed but what’s more important is showing our residents that we care."

Those in attendance will receive coats and winter clothing to prepare for the changing and cooler temperatures as we head into late fall and winter.

Information will be available for attendees seeking to expunge their permanent records in order to help prepare them to enter the workforce or change careers.

COVID-19 rapid tests will be available on site through the Detroit Association of Black Organizations, for anyone who has been exposed or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The event is in collaboration with Braids for Days, PepsiCo, Brother Joe’s Youth and Street Ministry, the Detroit Association of Black Organizations and the Horatio Williams Foundation.

Sheffield is encouraging anyone who would like to donate new coats or clothing to contact her office at (313) 224-4505 or via email at councilmembersheffield@detroitmi.gov.