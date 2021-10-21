1 dead, 1 hurt in Detroit crash that split car, officials say

One youth was killed and another seriously injured after an alleged stolen car crashed Thursday on Detroit's west side, city investigators said.

A Dodge had been speeding near Fenkell and Lindsay around noon when it clipped another vehicle, "at which time they lost control, slammed into a tree," said Sgt. William O'Brien, a Detroit Police Department representative.

The car also toppled an electrical pole and was split in two, he said.

The driver, believed to be in his teens, was pronounced dead, O'Brien said.

Detroit Fire EMS transported a passenger to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday night, said Dave Fornell, the city's deputy fire commissioner.

A small rubbish blaze also erupted after the crash but was extinguished, he said.