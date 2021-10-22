Police at scene of possible barricaded gunman on Detroit's west side

Police are on the scene of a suspected barricaded gunman situation in the area of Tuller and Ewald Circle on Detroit's west side, officials said.

They said officers are working with Michigan State Police troopers, who have closed the Interstate 96 ramps to West Davison Street to traffic.

"We'll provide updates as information is made available," officials said in a tweet.

