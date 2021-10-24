2 sought by Detroit police in gas station homicide
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help Sunday in locating two people in connection to a homicide on the city's northeast side.
The department said the incident occurred at 5:18 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo Gas Station on the 6500 block of Gratiot Avenue near Beaufait Street.
Two people of interest were wearing orange- and red-colored sweatshirts at the time and driving a black SUV.
If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
