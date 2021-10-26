Detroit offering all 3 COVID booster shots to residents 18+

Detroit — Adults in Detroit can now choose from all three COVID-19 booster shots after the city announced Tuesday it would make them available for residents 18 and older.

The city says the Johnson & Johnson booster can be taken two months after initial vaccination, while the Pfizer and Moderna are taken six months after vaccination.

"Those who receive a Moderna booster will receive a dose half the amount they received during the primary series," explained the Detroit Health Department.

For people with compromised immune systems due to health conditions such as asthma or diabetes, boosters are available 28 days after vaccination.

"We have ample supplies of vaccines, and that includes booster doses for everyone who is now eligible to receive them," said Mayor Duggan in the health department statement.

Duggan has been urging Detroiters to get booster shots for months.

"We welcome this approval because we want everyone to stay safe and protected this holiday season," said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit chief public health officer. "We know Detroiters are planning their celebrations with family and friends, and that is why we encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster to plan now to receive their booster dose so that everyone will stay healthy and safe."

A full list of Detroit's vaccination sites is available at the city's website.