Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves teen in critical condition

A teenaged boy is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 18600 Stahelin Avenue near Seven Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown suspect fired shots at a house from outside and the victim was struck by gunfire.

Officials said they are not releasing any more information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.