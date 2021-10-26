Woman charged in Oct. 16 hit-and-run on Detroit's west side that killed 2

Detroit — A 25-year-old Oak Park woman accused of striking and killing two women with a car as they crossed a street on Detroit's west side on Oct. 16 has been charged.

Jasmine Tiarra-Marshall Ansley was charged last week in 36th District Court in Detroit with two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident-resulting in death and a count of tampering with evidence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A magistrate set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled a Nov. 2 probable cause conference.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for each of the failing to stop at the scene of an accident charges. The tampering with evidence charge is a four-year felony.

According to police, Erica Yancey, 38, and her sister-in-law, Brittany Jones, 28, at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 16 left a banquet hall and were walking across the street when a driver of a dark-colored Kia Soul plowed into them.

The driver fled the scene and the two women later died from injuries they sustained in the collision.

Authorities said the suspected driver drove to a nearby gas station and was seen removing items from the vehicle.

Police said the driver, a woman later identified as Ansley, turned herself in on Oct. 18 and was arrested.

