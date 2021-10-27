Feds charge Detroit cops in towing scandal as corruption probe widens

Detroit — Two members of the Detroit Police Department, including an internal affairs lieutenant, were arrested and charged Wednesday in a case marking the latest expansion of a corruption investigation in the city.

FBI agents were conducting searches of homes across Metro Detroit early Wednesday after charging Lt. John F. Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills and Officer Daniel Vickers, 54, of Livonia. They are expected to make an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Detroit.

The arrests are in connection with “Operation Northern Hook," a broader FBI investigation of bribery, extortion and fraud within City Hall and municipal towing operations that late last month yielded its first conviction: Detroit City Councilman André Spivey. He faces up to five years in federal prison after admitting he received almost $36,000 in bribes from an undercover FBI agent and informant in exchange for supporting a towing issue pending in front of City Council.

“Police officers who compromise the integrity of the police department by prioritizing personal gain over policing excellence will not be tolerated, and this type of betrayal of the police department and the citizens of Detroit will be thwarted at every turn,” Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a statement.

Kennedy and Vickers conspired to accept bribes in exchange for steering towing work to an unidentified towing company, prosecutors alleged. The move violated city towing rules and an ordinance that bars companies from receiving referrals if they are not included in the department’s towing rotation.

The bribes included thousands of dollars in cash, cars, car parts, car repairs and new carpeting for Vickers’ home, according to the government.

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve their community. Kennedy and Vickers allegedly used their official positions to benefit themselves personally," said Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office, in a statement. "Their actions are not in keeping with the integrity and professionalism exhibited by the Detroit Police Department every day.”

The alleged conspiracy lasted from October 2018 to March. In all, Kennedy received more than $14,000 in cash, cars and car repairs from the unidentified towing company and an undercover federal agent, prosecutors said. During a five-month period in 2018, Vickers received $3,400 in bribes from the towing company, prosecutors alleged.

Kennedy and Vickers are each charged with three bribery counts and one count of bribery conspiracy and face up to 10 years in federal prison, if convicted.

“I am profoundly disappointed with the crimes allegedly committed by members of the Detroit Police Department," Chief James White said in a statement. "We hold ourselves to a high standard and these actions fall far short of those standards."

Former Chief James Craig was chief during the alleged conspiracy, but he retired in June to mount a campaign to become governor of Michigan. White was appointed in August by Mayor Mike Duggan.

Willie Bell, who has served on the Board of Police Commissioners since 2013, said the years of towing controversies “are like a shadow we can’t get rid of.”

Bell, a former Detroit police officer, said the allegations against the two officers are “extremely disturbing,” particularly a claim that Kennedy leaked information about an internal investigation to the subject of the probe while Kennedy headed the Integrity Unit.

“You want to have confidence in internal affairs because they’re supposed to be the ones investigating police criminality,” he said. “They’ve got a long history of having an unblemished record, and if these allegations are true, this is a significant letdown.”

The investigation also is looking into whether councilmembers Janeé Ayers, Scott Benson or others personally benefited from campaign contributions or donations to social welfare organizations. FBI agents raided City Hall in late August and searched the homes of Ayers, Benson and their chiefs of staff, Ricardo Silva and Carol Banks. None have been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation.

Corruption within City Hall, the police department and Detroit's towing industry has persisted for decades and led to high-profile scandals. In recent years, towing has factored into the convictions of businessman Gasper Fiore, Deputy Detroit Police Chief Celia Washington and six officers. It also has sparked ongoing reform efforts by the mayor and chief.

The indictment Wednesday validates the urgent need to implement reforms, Duggan said.

"In the next month, we will implement...a completely transparent process for contracting tow companies through the city's central procurement office," Duggan said.

Federal court documents, interviews and financial records portray the towing industry as a treacherous trade filled with backstabbing, allegations of price-gouging and dark alliances between the companies and Detroit cops.

The industry in Detroit is lucrative — motorists routinely have been required to pay $1,600 or more to reclaim vehicles — and a flawed towing system breeds corruption and predatory pricing, experts say.

"Towing has long been an area ripe with corruption because of the big money involved and the rotation system that allows individual officers discretion to call a particular tower of their choosing, sometimes in exchange for a kickback," said Detroit defense attorney Michael Bullotta, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted Fiore.

The arrests Wednesday come three months after the last of six Detroit Police officers convicted in an extortion scandal involving the towing industry was sentenced to prison. Former Officer Deonne Dotson was sentenced to 80 months for accepting bribes from owners of automobile collision shops in return for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles.

