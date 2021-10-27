Police investigate woman's fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found on the porch of an east side Detroit home Wednesday.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the home in the 4500 block of St. Clair near East Warren Avenue and French for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman is 56 years old.

Donakowski said investigators do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

