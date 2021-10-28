Detroit clerk Winfrey foresees 15%-20% turnout in city's election

Detroit — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday her office estimates 15% to 20% of the city's 500,000 registered voters are expected to participate in the Nov. 2 election, a decline from four years ago.

About 21% of voters participated in the November 2017 election, officials said.

Roughly two-thirds of those voters, or about 50,000 people, are expected to vote absentee, Winfrey said at a press conference at the Detroit Department of Elections. Another 25,000 are expected to vote in person on Tuesday.

While more voters participated in the August primary than did in 2017, 14.3% compared with 13.9%, general election turnout is expected to dip compared with four years ago, said Daniel Baxter, Detroit's former director of elections who has returned to the clerk's office on a contract basis.

November 2017 was the last municipal election in Detroit before no-reason absentee voting was approved by Michigan voters in November 2018.

Despite the ease of no-reason absentee voting, fewer Detroiters are expected to vote compared with four years ago last year, officials said.

"If we were taking a class on Democracy 101, and we were in chapter two, it would probably read voter turnout. And it would probably say that candidates are responsible for voter turnout," Winfrey said.

"For both the primary and the general, campaigning has been at an all-time low."

Winfrey is running for reelection and is opposed by Denzel McCampbell, Detroit Charter Revision Commission member and adviser to U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.

Despite a 10-candidate field in the mayoral primary, about 14% of Detroiters cast a vote. Mayor Mike Duggan got 72% of those votes.

Duggan has refused to debate challenger Anthony Adams, who won about 10% of the vote in August.

There were 45 Detroit City Council candidates on the August primary ballot.

Winfrey noted that in two Detroit City Council districts, Districts 3 and 5, incumbents Mary Sheffield and Scott Benson will run unopposed.

In Districts 2 and 6, there were not enough candidates for a primary election.

Even in the race for two at-large, citywide council seats, there were five candidates in August, just enough to trigger a primary.

Winfrey herself is trying to win a fifth term as city clerk. In the August primary, she won 71% of the vote. McCampbell finished second with 15%.

Asked if Candidate Winfrey had done her job to inspire voter turnout, Winfrey declined to comment.

"I cannot, in this building, put on that other hat" as a candidate, Winfrey said. "In this building, I am city clerk and I will act accordingly."

Several candidates on the November ballot have cited voter apathy as a concern. Almost all have said they regularly meet Detroiters who don't even know there's an election on Nov. 2.

Baxter explained that presidential elections get the highest turnout. In November 2020, 62% of the 1.4 million registered voters in Wayne County voted.

"Then you have gubernatorial, and then you have municipal elections," Baxter said. "And unfortunately municipals are usually the lowest in terms of voter turnout and voter engagement."

