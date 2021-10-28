Detroit police seek driver in fatal east side hit-and-run of motorcyclist

Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a motorcycle rider last week on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened at about noon in the area of East State Fair and Rowe, according to authorities.

A 47-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a driver in a black, 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver fled the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle would have front end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

