Detroit police seek tips in break-in at west side liquor store

Detroit — Police are looking for two people who broke into a convenience store early Tuesday morning on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pair broke into the City Liquor store on Grand River near West McNichols at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The two got into the store through the ceiling.

Once inside the store, they took several lottery scratch-off tickets before climbing back through the ceiling to flee, police said.

Officials said the store's manager will contact the Michigan Lottery to report the stolen tickets and have them canceled.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call the Detroit Police Department's 8th precinct at (313) 596-5800 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

