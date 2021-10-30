Feds: Deported Honduras sex offender arrested in Oakland County

White Lake Township — A 51-year-old Honduras native who was convicted last year of criminal sexual assault with a minor and deported was arrested Thursday after he illegally re-entered the United States, federal authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials said in a Saturday press release that agents from the Detroit station were tipped off by a "concerned citizen" that Juan Dias-Pineda was back in the country, following his April 2020 conviction of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old.

"Following his felony conviction in 2020, he was sentenced to 207 days confinement and five years probation," the press release said. "He was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on May 6, 2021. Dias-Pineda was formally removed to Honduras on June 9, 2021."

After getting the tip, agents from the Detroit office arrested Dias-Pineda at about 5 p.m. Thursday in White Lake Township, the release said.

“Our streets are safer with the criminal off the streets and out of our community,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Robert B. Simon said in a written statement. “I am extremely proud of the fast and professional work these Agents completed in a small timeframe to remove him from the streets of Michigan.”

The release said Dias-Pineda has been processed for a Reinstatement of a Prior Order of Removal, and a warrant has been presented to the United States Attorney’s Office seeking Re-entry of an Aggravated Felon charges.