Detroit North End festival produces 20 murals, a return engagement

The BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival — a brainchild of Detroit artist Sydney G. James, Thomas "Detour" Evans of Denver and Max Sansing of Chicago — took place in July, birthing more than 20 murals in Detroit's North End neighborhood.

"The inaugural festival was better than I could have ever dreamed,” James said. “The community groups and neighborhood showed the program and all the participating artists including 'drop ins' so much love and support.”

The murals cover a wide variety of subject matter and include a plethora of colors. Seventy-five percent of the participants and the event producers were Black and/or people of color, representing the demographics of Detroit. The artists were given a mural fee as well as food and lodging compensation, which cannot be said for all mural festivals.

“Every artist gave it their all and it shows in the work,” James said. “Beautiful friendships and connections were made, and it was just overall successful.”

The plan is for BLKOUT Walls to be held every two years in Detroit, he said. James is eyeing Oakland, Calif., for the 2022 festival and a return to Detroit in 2023.