DJ Envy celebrates stylish wheels at 'Drive Your Dreams' car show at TCF Center

"Detroit is kinda like my second home. So when I had the opportunity to do the show here – bring something positive to the city – I think it'd be dope!" said DJ Envy ahead of his Drive Your Dreams car show at the TCF Center this past weekend.

DJ Envy, one of the three hosts of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, had a desire for cars at a young age.

"Growing up in Queens... in the era that I grew up in, you would see all the drug dealers drive all the nice and fancy cars and I wanted to own those cars but I didn't want to sell drugs. So I just worked hard... and I display them for the kids so that they can see you don't have to do anything illegal to purchase cars and buy cars."

His hard work was the catalyst for the "Drive Your Dreams" car show.

About 5,000 people showed up at the TCF Center on Saturday to witness luxurious cars, souped up cars, and designer cars owned by celebrities and Detroit residents.

"I want to create something where everybody could have a good time. You can come check out the cars and then there are rides in the back for kids....there is something here for everybody," said DJ Envy.

The car show was held before Halloween and had a family friendly atmosphere where there was something for everyone — from the car enthusiasts to the little trick or treaters.

The event not only celebrated the love of cars but also Detroit culture and its people. DJ Envy, Sloppy Chops, and Active Mindz sponsored the show and invited local venders such as Rhino Dyno, MC Whips, and GR Auto Gallery to small businesses like Premium Billi and Famous Club Clothing.

DJ Envy plans to expand the show to different cities across the country. The next stop is Miami at the Miami Convention Center.

DJ Envy also hopes his car show one day rivals another major car show.

"I want this to be as big as the International Car Show. The International Car Show is not for me... They have Toyota Tercels... but I would want a Toyota Tercel the way I want it.... Yeah we have million dollar cars, the Lamborghini's, and Ferraris... but we also have the dope Camaro and the dope Lincoln and the dope Buick... These are people's cars that they put their energy and time into. Those cars aren't a million dollars but for them they are a million dollars."