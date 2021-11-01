3 hurt in Detroit train crash after car slips past warning lights, officials say

Three people were hospitalized Monday night after their car collided with a train on the north side of Detroit, officials said.

The three were in a Chevrolet Camaro that appeared to have disregarded warning lights at a train crossing near Seven Mile and Mount Elliott around 8 p.m., said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The train stopped after striking the car. Emergency crews had to extricate the two males and a female inside, Fornell said.

EMS transported the three to Detroit Receiving Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, he said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police did not have further details on the incident.