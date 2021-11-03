Detroit council approves Grand Prix's 2023 move from Belle Isle to downtown

Detroit — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a contract with organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix to move the race from Belle Isle to city streets downtown.

The resolution comes about six weeks after officials with Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. told the panel that they want to move the event off of the island park and into the city's downtown.

Under the Grand Prix's proposal, the race will be held on Detroit streets from 2023 through 2025. Next year, the June 3-5 race will still be held on Belle Isle.

Organizers of the event said they want to have the 2023 race's track run on Jefferson and Atwater, essentially between Rivard and Bates, and have it run past the monument to Joe Louis. The track will be 1.7 miles, shorter than Belle Isle’s 2.3-mile circuit.

The move would mean spectators could watch more than 50% of the race for free instead of having to pay to get into the island park.

So far, the idea seems to be getting a warm reception. Last month, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones hosted a meeting to discuss the concept. She was joined by Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker of Penske Corp.

The Grand Prix races have attracted 95,000 fans to the summer celebration at least seven times and have a television audience of over 1 million viewers, according to the resolution.

The council members did not have any input before or after voting; however, Irvin Corley Jr., the city's executive policy manager, pointed out to the council that they were waiting for an updated economic benefits study from the University of Michigan on the impact of the race relocation.

Corley said UM's initial report indicated there would be a 20% increase in economic benefit moving the race to downtown.

"When you look at the economic benefits generated in 2017, about a $64 million impact, with a 20% bump, they're projecting a $77 million impact to the city of Detroit and specifically, Detroit businesses in downtown could receive about $10 million in spending," Corley said. "Based on that, it looks like a relocation to the downtown area could have a more beneficial impact for the city."

The contract state's the city will temporarily close all city streets, alleys and sidewalks needed for the event and provide all permits and licenses needed for the event.

The permit allows for racing to take place on highways or streets. The Department of Public Works has determined that the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. has adequate insurance to pay any loss or damages, provide adequate security and facilities during the event, according to the council resolution.

Detroit Grand Prix officials thanked Mayor Mike Duggan, the city council and several business leaders in a Wednesday statement after the vote. They said over the last five weeks representatives of the race have participated in listening sessions with residents and business leaders on the idea of returning the race downtown.

“The positive reaction and the excitement that we have seen from the community about the Grand Prix coming back downtown reinforces our belief that this relocation will provide a significant benefit to the city, its residents and our local businesses for the future,” according to the statement.

