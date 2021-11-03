Husband charged after Detroit woman fatally wounded after alleged argument

A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged with killing his wife, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Tereyl Devon Coleman was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Raven Coleman, a 29-year-old Clinton Township resident.

According to the prosecutor's office, police were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the 12250 block of Wayburn in Detroit for a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found the woman lying in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Raven Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. An alleged argument between the couple escalated and Tereyl Coleman allegedly fired a handgun fatally wounding his wife.

The defendant is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. Tereyl Coleman was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 17 and preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 24 before 36th District Judge Kenneth King.