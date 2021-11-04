2 suspected of illegally dumping tires on Detroit's west side arrested

Detroit — Police on Thursday said they have arrested two men for illegally dumping tires in the city.

Officials said the men were caught dumping more than 100 tires in a neighborhood in the area of Eaton and Cheyenne near Schaefer Highway and Lyndon on the city's west side.

Hidden video cameras recorded the activity, they said.

"Illegal dumping is a quality of life issue and we're going to relentlessly pursue those people who dump in the city of Detroit," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "(Dumping is) absolutely unacceptable. If you dump in our city, you're going to go to jail."

White made the remarks at a 10:30 a.m. news conference held near Eaton and Cheyenne. He was joined by police investigators and officials with the city's Department of Public Works, the Buildings, Safety and Engineering Department, and Environmental Enforcement Department.

Detroit Police Lt. Matthew Fulgenti, who is with the department's Organized Crime Unit, said the men were seen at about 1 p.m. Wednesday using a pickup truck to dump at a vacant building in the area about seven times.

Officers caught two suspects dumping trash at the building. They were arrested and the truck was seized, police said.

Both men are being held at the Detroit Detention Center while the county Prosecutor's Office reviews the case, they said.

Fulgenti said each of the two men face fines of up to $20,000. Both men are in their 20s. The driver of the vehicle is not a Detroit resident, but the other man is.

"The message is clear: We're not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our community," the lieutenant said. "And we're going to utilize all of our resources to stop dumping in our city."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez