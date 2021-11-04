I-94 to close in both directions this weekend at Gratiot, I-75

Detroit — Interstate 94 will be closed in Detroit for the weekend as crews work to replace beams at Frontenac Street.

The repair work will require the Michigan Department of Transportation to close both directions of I-94 between Gratiot and I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday. This section of I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

During this closure, traffic heading west on I-94 should detour on Gratiot heading south, the Gratiot Connector heading west, and I-75 going north will lead back to westbound I-94.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Chalmers to Chene will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Traffic heading east on I-94 will be detoured to 1-75 heading south, the eastbound Gratiot Connector and northbound Gratiot to eastbound Eight Mile back to eastbound I-94.

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from I-96 to Gratiot will be closed starting at 7 p.m.

The new Frontenac bridge is replacing the original structure built in 1954.