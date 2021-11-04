Former US Rep. Barbara-Rose Collins of Detroit dies after bout with COVID-19

Detroit — Longtime community activist and former Detroit Congresswoman Barbara-Rose Collins died after contracting COVID-19, her family confirmed Thursday. She was 82.

"She lived her whole life in the same neighborhood, same house she was born in, on the lower east side," said her son, Christopher Collins, 51. "That says a lot about a person."

Collins said his mother had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but still fell ill. She had been hospitalized for days before dying at about 2 a.m. Thursday, he said.

Barbara-Rose Collins was the first Black woman from Michigan elected to Congress.

Her political career started 50 years ago. In 1971, at age 32, Collins first ran for elected office, a seat on the Detroit Board of Education.

In 1974, she ran for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives and won. She served for three terms.

Collins wanted to pursue a congressional run in 1980, according to her congressional biography, but was talked out of it by her mentor, Detroit Mayor Coleman Young, who thought a City Council run would be better.

Collins listened, and in 1981, was one of three new members elected to Detroit's council.

After putting her congressional dream on hold for a decade, Collins successfully ran in 1990 to represent Detroit in the U.S. House.

During that time, Collins was appointed the majority whip-at-large. She touted legislation on sexual harassment laws, equal pensions for women and helping to bring the Neighborhood Enterprise Zones to Detroit.

Adolph Mongo, a longtime Detroit politico, was Collins' district manager for a time when she was in Congress. He called his late boss a "bad mamma jamma."

Mongo said that Collins' rise, from single motherhood to the school board to the Detroit City Council to Congress, inspired a generation of Detroiters and showed what was possible.

But when people say she was all smiles, Mongo said, don't believe it. She took her work seriously.

Mongo noted that Collins played a major role in the printing of expiration dates on grocery products.

"She was a tough person to deal with. She demanded perfection," Mongo said. "She could dish it out, and she could take it."

Christopher Collins called his mother a "trailblazer" and noted that long before Juneteenth became a holiday in 2020, she was the first to push for it.

Other remembrances poured in Thursday evening.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said on social media that in 2018, she honored Collins with the Shirley Chisholm "Unbought and Unbossed" award, named for another Black woman trailblazer in Congress.

"She was a lifelong fighter for her communities, and she will be sorely missed," Lawrence said.

The Michigan Democratic Party noted Collins' "contributions to bettering Detroit and Michigan will not be forgotten."

Alisha Bell, the Wayne County Commission chair, said, "Barbara Rose Collins was a role model and source of inspiration for a generation of young women who chose to pursue public office. She had a remarkable career, boldly serving Detroit on the City Council and as a representative in the Michigan House of Representatives and in Congress.”

Coleman Young II, who on Tuesday won an at-large seat on the Detroit City Council, counts Collins as a mentor. She was also a former boss.

"Everything she touched increased and multiplied in value," Young II said Thursday. "The world is a little more empty and a little less light."

Young II said Collins hired him as a legislative analyst when she was on the council.

"She was someone who lifted up other people," Young said.

Collins was born Barbara Rose Richardson on April 13, 1939.

She graduated from Cass Technical High School and then Wayne State before pursuing a career in politics.

During her first stint on the City Council, she initiated ordinances on South African divestiture, toxic-waste cleanup and single-room occupancy for the homeless.

She won kudos for championing the downtrodden, but scrutiny for behavior some consider unusual. She wore tiaras on her birthday, sang "Onward Christian Soldiers" in the council chambers and likened the transfer of city-owned Cobo Center to imperialism.

While in Congress, she launched an annual forum on black families, The News reported.

Her time in the spotlight wasn't without controversy.

The Detroit Democrat faced criticism for missed votes on Congress, firing an aide whose partner died of AIDS and spending irregularities.

The U.S. Justice Department and House Ethics Committee was investigating her on claims of misuse of office, campaign and scholarship funds when she lost a reelection bid in 1996 to Carolyn Cheeks-Kilpatrick in the Democratic primary.

Shortly after her tenure ended in January 1997, the ethics committee took no action beyond issuing a statement of alleged violations against Collins because voters had dismissed her and the group had run out of time before the 104th Congress ended, The News reported.

Collins denied wrongdoing.

She was again elected to Detroit City Council in 2001 for another stint, re-elected in 2005 and retired in 2009.

Ken Cockrel Jr., who formerly served as mayor of the city and president of City Council, also served with Collins for eight years on council. He said she was spectacular to work with. “This is a big loss,” Cockrel said Thursday.

Cockrel said he admired her skill set and the ability to debate on policy even if it turned bitter.

“You could get into a floor fight with her but she would then invite you to her house a few days later. She always understood that it was business and never personal,” he said.

“I think to some extent, was the era she grew up in and I don’t know that exists anymore.”