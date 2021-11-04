Crews put out fire at scrapyard in west Detroit

The Detroit News

Firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday night at a scrapyard on Detroit's west side.

Crews were called to the Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. facility on John Kronk for a rubbish fire around 10 p.m., said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

It wasn't clear where the flames started, he said. There was no reported damage to the facility, which was closed for the night.

As many as 30 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which was out by 11:20 p.m., Fornell said.

Crews battled a similar blaze at the site in 2019.

Ferrous Processing's website describes the company as "one of North America’s premier processors, sellers and recyclers of scrap metals of all kinds." There are multiple locations in Detroit and southeast Michigan.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.