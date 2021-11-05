1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Fenkell in Detroit, police say

A shooting Friday night on Detroit's west side left one person dead and another wounded, police said.

The victims were outside a business in the 12000 block of Fenkell around 9 p.m. when someone on foot approached with a gun and opened fire, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

They were struck multiple times before the suspect fled, he said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other remained hospitalized Friday night. Police did not release information on the victims.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.