Duggan stands by city's attorney after inspector general files complaint

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday he stands by the city's top attorney, who is the subject of a complaint filed by the city's inspector general with the state's Attorney Grievance Commission that claims he "improperly intervened in our investigations."

Earlier this week, Detroit Inspector General Ellen Ha described what she characterized as a long-running conflict of interest issue between Ha's office and the office of Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia during Detroit City Council's formal session on Wednesday.

"We believe the corporation counsel is improperly intervening in our investigations by providing legal counsel and representation to high-level city officials and employees despite the glaring conflict of interest that looms over law department attorneys under the guise of protecting public officials and employees from the Office of Inspector General," Ha told council members.

City employees have gone through several inspector general investigations at the state level with lawyers and no one has previously objected, Duggan said.

"I have no idea why the inspector general is trying to deny people their statutory right to counsel and that's all Mr. Garcia is saying is, if an employee gets called in ... we're going to make sure that employee has an attorney to protect their rights," Duggan said following a Friday press conference about vaccines.

Ha previously said what's at stake is what kind of inspector general the city should have.

"The one who operates in accordance with the charter to act as an independent check on elected or appointed officials, city employees and contractors or the one who happily defers her responsibilities and powers in the shadows of the biding time, afraid to do her job as required by the charter," Ha said.

Her office filed a complaint with a request for an investigation with the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission to point out, she said, that "the corporation counsel has a serious violation of conflict of interest."

Garcia defended his actions during the Wednesday meeting saying he looks forward to any process that will resolve the dispute.

"I'm not interested in a resolution that will be an abdication of my responsibility," he said. "As Corporation Counsel, I have a responsibility to assist employees when they are engaged in legal matters arising out of their work for the city. That's in the charter."

Duggan agreed Friday, saying the city's law department is providing legal representation to city employees, "as they should be."

"The 2012 City Charter created the Office of Inspector General and it gave the inspector general the power to compel city employees that are going to be questioned, to place them under oath, and it puts the employee under threat of prosecution for perjury if they make a mistake," Duggan said.

"That same charter said that the corporation counsel can provide legal representation to employees on those procedures if it involves their job and as you don't force your public servants to go in without legal representation," he said.

Duggan said last year the state addressed the situation in Public Act 357, passed by the state legislature, which states that government agencies may furnish legal services to employees called into investigation.

"Public servants don't make that much money," Duggan said. "If you've got to spend thousands on a private lawyer every time you're called in, who would want to work for the government?"

Duggan said he has "absolutely no idea what the inspector general's basis is to try to deny employees the right to counsel."

The Attorney Grievance Commission is unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation unless or until it is referred to the Attorney Discipline Board for action, Michael Goetz, the commission’s grievance administrator, told The Detroit News on Wednesday.

A commission staff attorney reviews and investigates complaints before forwarding the results and recommendation to Goetz, who would then present that report to the nine-member commission. Investigations can take anywhere from a month to a year and the commission typically receives 60 to 65 complaints a month that it must review, Goetz noted.

The commission’s decision on whether to send the complaint on to the Attorney Discipline Board determines whether the complaint becomes public, Goetz said.

Ha noted the City Council already had authorized $100,000 to cover costs of the outside counsel that Ha said is needed to represent her office in the matter. Her office, she said, has already spent some of that funding, but she hopes not to expend much more.

"It is really troubling that we had to engage outside counsel so I can do my job," Ha said on Wednesday.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.