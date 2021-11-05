Detroit to vaccinate children ages 5-11 starting Monday

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan joined Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public School Community District, to unveil plans Friday on providing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the city's children starting next week.

Starting Monday, 68,000 Detroit children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible and parents can make appointments starting Friday.

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters ages 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Duggan spoke about Skylar Herbert, a 5-year-old Detroiter who died in April of last year after spending two weeks on a ventilator from contracting the virus.

"It's a reminder to all of us how fragile life is and if Skyler's parents had the vaccine available, there's no doubt they would have protected her," Duggan said.

More than 450 Michigan children under the age of 12 are becoming infected with the virus each day, Duggan said. He added that he expects the Moderna vaccine to be approved for children ages 5-11 in the coming weeks.

"Up until now, we didn't have any way of preventing that, but starting now, we do because as tests have shown over and over, the Pfizer vaccine effectively prevents your kids from getting COVID," Duggan said. "The sooner we start this, the sooner the children are protected."

The CDC stated the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11 in a dosage that is one-third the strength of the adult dose. Two doses are given three weeks apart.

DPSCD will partner with the Detroit Health Department to increase information awareness about the vaccine and open schools on weekends and during the week to host vaccine clinics.

"We're still working out the details. The weekend will be optimal to work around family work schedules," Vitti said, adding that 70% of DPSCD employees are vaccinated.

Out of about 100 district buildings, 50,000 students and 7,000 employees, "We've only had nine outbreaks," Vitti said.

DPSCD has had about 680 students and 133 staff members contract the virus this school year, Vitti said. About 3,000 students and 160 staff members have had to quarantine.

The city is providing vaccines by appointment only by specialized pediatric clinicians. Parents, with photo identification, have to accompany a child to an appointment.

"We are allowing enough time for the clinicians to talk to children, to their parents to answer their questions to help ease anxiety," said Denise Fair, Detroit's chief public health officer. "We are being extremely careful. Children's vaccines come in two different containers, are separately labeled ... getting vaccinated is our best tool to get out of this pandemic."

Dr. Carla Watson, a pediatric neurologist at Children's Hospital in Detroit, said parents must take the need to get vaccinated seriously as children around the state are contracting multisystem inflammatory syndrome from the virus. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 172 cases in the state, and the majority, or 70.9%, are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

"I want to assure you that it is very safe. We have been studying this vaccine for a long time," Watson said. "Children fortunately only need a third of the dose because their response is very robust and they produce an effective response. They may still be able to contract COVID-19, but fortunately, the complications may not be as severe."

As of Thursday, Detroit had 62,464 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 2,454 deaths since March 2020.

At least 46.7% of the city's residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. After the city adds children age 5-11, that number will drop to 42%, Fair said.

Vaccination in the city lags behind outer-Wayne and Washtenaw counties, where 71% of residents have been vaccinated. Rates elsewhere are 74% in Oakland County, 63% in Macomb and 64% statewide.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed her state agencies to begin preparing to make vaccines readily available for children ages 5-11 and pre-ordered about 287,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Whitmer ordered the state departments of Health and Human Services and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to "take all appropriate action" to make the vaccine available to kids as soon as they're eligible to receive it.

"This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season," Whitmer said in a statement last week.

Call (313) 230-0505 starting Friday to make a vaccine appointment for children ages 5-11 at the following locations:

The Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic, located at 100 Mack, where children get up to date on all vaccines at the same appointment. Hours are Monday-Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers. Hours are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Detroit Health Department is partnering with DPSCD, private and charter schools to provide future school-based vaccine events.

Vaccines continue to be available for ages 12 and up at 13 locations across the city. Boosters are also available.

