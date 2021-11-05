Suspects in Detroit gas station killings that baby survived held on carjacking charges

Detroit — Three men suspected in a double homicide last month in which a man and his girlfriend were ambushed at a westside gas station with their 9-month-old daughter in the car have been charged in a separate carjacking, police officials said.

The victims, identified by investigators as 22-year-old Detroit residents Marshae Nash and Benson Lindsey, were targeted after they pulled into the Marathon gas station at West Warren and Ashton on the city's west side at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Two days after the killings, Detroit police announced they'd arrested two men and recovered a firearm.

Investigators believe the two men, along with a third suspect in the killing, were responsible for an earlier carjacking not connected to the Oct. 18 killings. The three men remain in custody after being charged with carjacking in 36th District Court, Detroit Police Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.

"They haven't been formally charged with the homicides, but our detectives are working with (the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office) and building the case," Harper said.

Because the men have not been charged with the homicides, police did not release their names.

Video from the gas station showed two gunmen run up to the vehicle and open fire, police officials said at a press briefing the day after the incident. It's unclear what role the third suspect is believed to have played in the shooting.

Investigators say the gunmen targeted the victims shortly after Lindsey drove his Ford 500 sedan into the gas station. As they sat at the pump, video showed two men clad in dark clothing run up to the car, brandishing their pistols, police said.

The baby was in her mother's arms during the hail of gunfire, and investigators said it was a miracle she wasn't shot.

After the shooting, state child protective services workers released the baby to her grandmother.

