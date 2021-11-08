Border reopening brings Canadian travelers, but barrier discourages visitors

Detroit — The Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel were busy, but not crammed with Canadian tourists Monday when United States reopened its border to travelers.

Canadian travelers still face an obstacle in planning a smooth trip to and from the U.S.: a negative COVID-19 test.

Anyone entering Canada, including citizens, must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. That can be hard to plan for, Jon Palmer said as he prepared to cross the Ambassador Bridge back into Canada.

Palmer of Amherstburg, a town outside of Windsor, took a COVID-19 test at a Walgreens in northern Michigan and got results within a day. That was lucky, he said. The Canadian government won't accept rapid antigen tests and most testing facilities don't guarantee results in a time period that would satisfy Canada's 72 hour rule.

"Until Canada changes that, I think you're not going to see a lot of people coming across," said Palmer, who was in the United States to winterize a cabin in Mecosta County.

Neal Belitsky, CEO of American Roads, the company that owns and operates the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, said there was a line of Canada-bound traffic at the international crossing just before midnight Sunday, though it didn't last through the day.

"We're usually quiet that time of night, but we had a lot of people who were chomping at the bit to get over there to see family," Belitsky said Monday morning, standing near the toll gates at the tunnel's entrance on the Detroit side.

Traffic died down around 5:30 a.m. Monday and it picked up briefly at about 7 am. and became quiet not too long after that, he said.

There weren't very many cars at the toll booths at about 8:30 a.m. and the few that drove up to them quickly passed through the gates, likely because all tolls are cashless.

Belitsky said the company is expecting traffic to pick up once again Monday at rush hour.

He also he said it predicts it will get heavier as the Thanksgiving Day holiday gets closer.

"We're expecting traffic to increase slowly between now and Thanksgiving," Belitsky said. "Once Thanksgiving comes, everyone is going to want to come to Detroit. We've got the parade, the Lions game and the Red Wings. People have been chomping at the bit for all that kind of stuff."

Most of the Canadian travelers who crossed the Ambassador Bridge on Monday morning appeared to be prepared for a long stay in the U.S., General Manager Randy Spader said.

"We have seen a lot of snowbirds, basically people going down to Florida. A lot of campers, a lot of RVs," he said. "As of now, we haven't really seen a huge increase in day-to-day travelers."

Spader assumes Canada's testing requirement is to blame.

"The testing going back into Canada is the big key right now for the borders to really successfully open to all groups that were able to cross prior to COVID," he said.

Officials from some American and Canadian border towns are pushing the Canadian government to relax its testing requirement.

Windsor was abuzz because of the border reopening Monday, Mayor Drew Dilkens said. It was an especially exciting day for people with family and friends across the border.

"Now there’s a pathway to cross, yet that pathway is dampened by an unreasonable and costly requirement for PCR tests to return to Canada," Dilkens said during a virtual press conference organized by the Frontier Duty Free Association, the industry group for Canada's land border duty free shops. "This PCR test requirement is a hard stop barrier for families to reunite except for the wealthiest of Canadians, and that is unfair."

Dilkens and other officials who spoke during the press conference argued testing can be expensive and time-consuming and said the rule continues to limit travel between the countries and hurt communities that rely on international tourism.

Canada's rule that entrants be fully vaccinated is enough to ensure safe travel, they said.

Dilkens also argued the testing rule is not effective. Canadians could take a COVID-19 test before they leave Canada, as long as it's within 72 hours of their return.

"It has nothing to do with the science," he said.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com