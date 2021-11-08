Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of another 31-year-old city man, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

Dajuan Raymond Allen, 30, is accused of striking Christopher Savaya with his vehicle at about 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Amrad and Syracuse streets in Detroit. When police arrived at the scenes, they found Savaya lying in the street with multiple injures, Worthy's office said in a release

He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries two days later, the prosecutor's office said in a release.

Allen, according to prosecutors, was driving west on Amrad Street at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred and fled the scene. He was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by police.

Allen is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned in 36th District Court and remanded to jail on Friday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 17 and a preliminary examination is expected to be held on Nov. 24 before Judge Kenneth King.