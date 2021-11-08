Introducing Detroit Alerts 365, the city's emergency notification system

Detroit — City homeland security officials on Monday unveiled a new emergency alert service to notify residents of severe weather and natural disasters and other public safety advisories.

Detroit Alerts 365 sends Detroit-specific emergency notifications through the system, CodeRED, which is used by thousands of government agencies nationwide. Detroit is encouraging residents to download and register for the free app.

Residents, business owners, and people who work in Detroit can sign up. In the case of an emergency, the system is designed to reach people in seconds, city officials said.

The service will be used to send severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service, public safety advisories, flooding and natural disaster notifications, evacuation or shelter in place notices and boil water advisories.

The announcement of the city's new emergency management system comes after the administration in recent years faced criticism from some City Council members, activists and residents over its notification practices.

City Council President Brenda Jones and Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López, who represents southwest Detroit, argued in 2019 that notification of a flare malfunction at the Marathon oil refinery was inadequate and worried the legislative body and affected community. The same year, council members were disappointed with the notification process following a dock collapse along the Detroit River. The collapse prompted the "Detroit River Protection Ordinance," which was approved by the council in September and strengthens rules for businesses operating along the river. The law also requires that emergency notifications are made in the event of future incidents.

With Detroit 365, the city noted, users can choose how to receive alerts via cell phone, landline, text, email or through social media.

The alerts can be targeted to specific streets, neighborhoods, regions, or the entire city. Users also can register with multiple Detroit addresses, phone numbers, emails and in multiple languages.

“It’s critical that residents are informed during emergencies,” said Hilton Kincaid, deputy director of Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management, said in a Monday news release. “Detroit Alerts 365 will enable the city to quickly deliver vital safety information to our citizens.”

Residents can download the CodeRED app on their mobile device and register for Detroit Alerts 365 by visiting www.detroitmi.gov/DHSEM and click on the Detroit Alerts 365 logo, or text “DetroitAlerts365” to 99411.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_