Funeral services set for former U.S. Rep. Barbara Rose-Collins

Funeral services will begin for former U.S. Rep. Barbara Rose-Collins in Detroit on Friday afternoon, followed by a funeral Saturday morning.

The longtime community activist and first black woman from Michigan elected to Congress died after contracting COVID-19, her family confirmed Thursday. She was 82.

Her political career spanned five decades, beginning with a 1971 run for a seat on the Detroit Board of Education, with positions held in the state House of Representatives and Detroit's City Council before her election to Congress in 1990.

During her time on Capitol Hill, Collins was appointed the majority whip-at-large. She touted legislation on sexual harassment laws, equal pensions for women and helping to bring the Neighborhood Enterprise Zones to Detroit.

Services are open to the public, according to a statement from her family, a post by Bruce Simpson, the city of Detroit ombudsman, said on Facebook.

"Many Detroiters will want to pay their respects to our Detroit icon," the statement said.

The viewing will take place at the Shrine of the Black Madonna, located at 7625 Linwood St., from 4-7 p.m. Friday. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Charles H. Wright Museum, located at 315 E. Warren Ave.