Stranded motorist injured after 'jumping out' at moving vehicle on I-94

A man suffered minor injuries after he exited a stranded vehicle and was struck by a car on a Detroit-area freeway Tuesday, state police said.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Moross Road in Detroit, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers at about 7:30 p.m. checked on a stranded motorist on the freeway. The man wouldn't talk to the troopers or roll down his vehicle's window. He only gave the troopers a thumbs up, they said.

At 8:45 p.m., a woman was driving west on I-94 when the man in the stranded vehicle opened its door, police said. The woman began to slow down her vehicle and move over when she saw the man "jump out" of his vehicle and strike her car, they said.

State police said the man sustained minor injuries and was alert and spoke with troopers after the collision. Medics took the man to a hospital to be evaluated and the female motorist was uninjured, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez