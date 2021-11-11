Vehicle disabled Wednesday after shot on I-75 at I-94 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting Wednesday that disabled a motorist's vehicle.

Troopers were called at about 4:15 p.m. to a location on southbound Interstate 75 at Interstate 94 in Detroit for a report of a possible shooting, officials said.

They found a disabled vehicle and spoke to its driver. He told them his vehicle had been shot as he was traveling on the exit ramp from I-75 to I-94. He told troopers he heard a loud pop and then his vehicle lost power.

The victim also told them he saw a black sedan eastbound onto I-94 after the pop.

Troopers examined the motorist's vehicle and found a bullet hole in the front on the driver's side.

No injuries were reported.

