5 accused of operating carjacking ring in Detroit, Southfield, Dearborn arrested

Detroit — Five people suspected of operating a carjacking ring in Detroit, Southfield and Dearborn have been arrested, Police Chief James White said Friday.

He said the five were arrested Tuesday in connection with at least seven carjackings in the three cities. Police continue to investigate, he said.

The chief alleges the five were "involved in a carjacking spree that terrorized citizens of Detroit, Southfield and Dearborn," he said during a 9:30 a.m. news conference held at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown. "We believe (their operation) has been in existence since Sept. 23."

He was joined by officials with the Detroit, Southfield and Dearborn police departments and the FBI.

The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 25, Detroit's chief said. They appeared to have primarily targeted Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers, he said.

Detectives have not yet determined a specific motive for stealing the cars because they either stored them or abandoned them at various locations, the chief said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, officials are not releasing more information at this point, White said.

He said the pattern of carjackings was sporadic at first, but investigators were able to identify similarities in the crimes and put together descriptions of suspects and their modus operandi.

"We also believe the suspects may be involved in a shooting in Southfield and that part of the investigation remains active," White said.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said the shooting happened at about 10:10 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 25000 block of Southfield Road near Lincoln.

A 23-year-old man was putting air into the tire of his Jeep Grand Cherokee when he was carjacked. The three involved in the crime arrived in a stolen silver Chrysler 200, he said.

"Two of the suspects exited the Chrysler and approached the victim," Barren said. "They produced a handgun and the victim tried to run away, but he was ultimately shot three times by one of the suspects."

He said the victim suffered injuries on his back, hand and arm.

The thieves took the keys for the Jeep out of the victim's pocket and fled in the vehicle, the Southfield chief said.

Southfield police officers and medics gave aid to the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

"Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery," Barren said.

He also said when one of the suspects was arrested Tuesday, police found the keys to a stolen Jeep in his pocket. The Jeep was recovered early Friday morning in Detroit, he added.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said investigators believe the same people carjacked a woman on Yinger Avenue in his city an hour before the shooting in Southfield.

"They grabbed a woman by her hair and knocked her to the ground," he said.

White thanked the FBI for its help in the investigation and credited the arrests to the partnership between their three departments and the federal agency. He said he couldn't emphasize enough how important their collaboration is.

"If you commit crimes in our cities, you're going to get the full attention of this law enforcement partnership," White said.

Barren and Haddad echoed the sentiment.

Assistant Special FBI Agent in Charge Devin Kowalski added the partnership between the agencies is not unique to this case.

"It's something that's woven into the fabric of the law enforcement family in Detroit and southeast Michigan," he said. "Along with the hard-working women and men of these agencies, these partnerships that give us results everyday. And it enabled us to disrupt a very violent criminal enterprise responsible for multiple car jackings."

White said his department has seen about a 1 percent increase in reported carjackings so far this year compared with the same period in 2020.

"We've seen a slight uptick and we've put a plan in place to address it," he said. "Certainly, one carjacking is one too many and we would like it to be less than it was last year."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez