Man, 70, arrested in fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

A 70-year-old man was arrested Friday in a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The suspect and another man argued at a home in the 11200 block of College Street around 3:50 p.m. then the suspect opened fire, striking the other man at least once, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim, identified as a 53-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital and died from his injuries, Donakowski said.

Police arrested the 70-year-old and recovered the weapon.

He and the victim were acquainted but police did not release further details Friday night.