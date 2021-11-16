Detroit traffic stop leads MSP to possible human trafficking victim

A traffic stop early Tuesday morning on Detroit's northeast side may have led state police to a victim of human trafficking, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of Eight Mile and Schoenherr on the border of Detroit and Warren stopped a vehicle for speeding.

The driver told troopers she didn't have identification and gave them a false name. They investigated further and determined she was a 15-year-old girl reported as missing from Jackson County in September.

Officials said as they were taking the girl to their post to arrange for her to be picked up by her guardian, she told them she was a victim of human trafficking and believed she could be pregnant.

Troopers took the girl to a hospital to have her examined. They also obtained more details from the girl and detectives believe she was trafficked in Detroit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the girl will be returned to her family after she is examined by doctors.

