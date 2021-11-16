Man, 51, dies after being struck by cars on Southfield Fwy.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Roseville man who was killed Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on the Southfield Freeway.

Troopers were called at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a location on the freeway at McNichols in Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorist had pulled over to the freeway's shoulder to allow his passenger to relieve himself. For unknown reasons, the passenger walked into traffic and was struck by multiple cars, police said.

Medics pronounced the victim, 51, dead at the scene.

Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles that struck the victim stopped at the crash site.

Investigators said they believe the victim may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

