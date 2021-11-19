Driver sought in west Detroit hit-and-run that left man, 68, dead

Detroit police on Friday released surveillance images of a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run last week on the city's west side.

The 68-year-old victim was crossing West Chicago near Schaefer around 6:10 p.m. Sunday when a light blue Ford Taurus struck him, investigators said in a statement.

"After the accident, the suspect failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound on W. Chicago," according to the release.

Anyone who recognizes the driver or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.