Child injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

A child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Detroit's east side Saturday night, police said.

The 8-year-old girl was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu her aunt was driving on the 15200 block of Evanston Street, according to Rudy Harper, second deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department.

No one else was injured in the shooting, which took place around 8.30 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the little girl as she recovers. We will do everything in our power to bring justice for her family," said Harper.

Police say the suspect may have been in a burgundy Cadillac sedan, but had no further details Sunday afternoon.