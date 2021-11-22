Bond for man accused in assault, person of interest in ex's death raised to $300K

Detroit — A Wayne County judge Monday increased the bond of a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and firebombing her house in 2019, who is also a person of interest in her shooting death last week to $300,000.

The bond for David Hammond, 45, was set at $7,500 last year when he was charged in connection with an attack on Andrea Tucker and arson of her house.

Tucker, 40, was gunned down Wednesday in the driveway of her east side home after dropping her children off at school.

Hammond violated conditions of the bond when he left the state and went to Toledo, Ohio, after Tucker's death, prosecutors said. Police said they tracked Hammond to a hotel in Toledo and saw him there.

"Mr. Hammond, I'm convinced, violated the conditions of his bond by leaving the state of Michigan even though he returned to the greater Metro Detroit area a relatively short time later," Wayne Circuit Judge Gregory Bill said during a virtual bond hearing Monday that lasted nearly two hours.

Bill said Hammond's criminal history and the fact that police have named him a person of interest in Tucker's death are additional reasons to increase the defendant's bond.

The judge also said if Hammond was able to post the bond, he would have to wear a GPS tether as a condition of release. Bill also scheduled a deposition conference in Hammond's case for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Hammond's attorney, David Steingold, told the court that his client would never be able to post the bond. He sought to have Hammond's $7,500 bond continued, saying his client never missed any court dates or never violated any of the bond conditions until recently.

"My client hasn't done anything that justifies revoking his bond," Steingold said. "Even if we suppose he did go to Toledo for a minute, I don't believe that justifies revoking his bond when there's been no other violation."

Steingold maintains Hammond is innocent and said when his client heard Tucker had been shot and killed, he feared authorities would accuse him and "wanted to be in a place where he could talk to me and make a decision on how to proceed before he turned himself in."

He also said there's no way Hammond could have killed Tucker because when she was gunned down at 9 a.m. Wednesday, his client was in court. Wayne County Circuit Court records say Hammond was scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an arraignment, which was held.

However, prosecutors said police arrested Hammond in St. Clair Shores on Thursday. They said he also had more than $14,000 in cash on him. Steingold said Hammond had the money to pay for his retainer.

Trish Gerard, head of the Domestic Violence Unit of the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said no matter the reason, Hammond violated the conditions of his bond by leaving Michigan.

"This is the point and this is bottom line," she told the court. "Ms. Tucker was shot and killed on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 18, this defendant is found in Toledo, Ohio ... a few hours later, he's arrested with $14,000 in cash on his person."

Gerard had asked the judge Monday to raise Hammond's bond to $500,000.

Last week, police officials asked prosecutors to request the court revoke Hammond's bond. He was released on his own recognizance last year after being accused of assaulting Tucker and firebombing her house in September 2019.

Police made the request after Tucker filed a complaint and showed officers doorbell video of a man she claimed was Hammond in her backyard, violating the condition of his bond to not have any contact with her.

Prosecutors initially rejected the request because the man's face in the video was obscured by a hood, they said.

On Thursday, after The Detroit News reported the police's request was denied, prosecutors filed an emergency motion. Monday's hearing was on the emergency motion.

In 1993, Hammond pleaded guilty to armed robbery in Washtenaw County and was sentenced to three to 10 years, according officials. He also was found guilty in 2002 of felony drug possession in Oakland County.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez