Caregiver charged in elderly client's slaying in Detroit

A 30-year-old caregiver has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly Detroit man in his care, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Nassim Moustapha Messelmani, 30, of Westland is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

Edward McClendon, 72, was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police were dispatched to a residence in the 19700 block of Robson and discovered McClendon face down on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to the stomach and chest.

Messelmani is accused of stabbing McClendon multiple times and then shooting him with a shotgun before fleeing the scene. Messelmani turned himself into authorities the same day of the shooting.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail Sunday. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 1 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 8 in 36th District Court before Judge Kenneth King.