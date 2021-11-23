Drive-by shooting wounds 2, sparks crash in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a drive-by shooting Tuesday on the city's north side that left two people hospitalized.

Three men were traveling in a Chrysler Sebring near Eight Mile and Gratiot around 3:15 p.m. "when an unknown suspect fired from a vehicle, striking two of the victims," investigators said in statement.

The car then struck a tree near the intersection, according to the release.

Two of the shooting victims were rushed to a hospital, where one was listed in critical condition Tuesday night, police said.

A description of a suspect and other details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5900. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.