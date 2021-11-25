Suspect charged in killing of father's former girlfriend

The Detroit News

A second man arrested in connection with the killing of Andrea Tucker was arraigned Thursday morning, authorities said.

Jarren Cox, 19, of Wixom, is accused of fatally shooting Tucker, 40, in the driveway of her home in the 16940 block of Carlisle Street in Detroit on Nov. 17, according to a release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office.

Tucker had just returned to her east-side home from dropping her children off at school.

Cox, the son of Tucker's former boyfriend David Hammond, was arrested Nov. 22 in Wixom. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and witness intimidation, according to the release. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 and a preliminary examination will follow Dec. 10, both before Judge Kenneth King.

"This case is a good example of law enforcement not jumping to the most obvious conclusions but doing a full and robust investigation, said Worthy. “The evidence in this case will show that this defendant is the actual shooter of Ms. Tucker. That being said, this case is still under investigation.”

Hammond, 45, was charged in November in a domestic arson case where Tucker was the complainant. He is accused of assaulting Tucker and firebombing her house in 2019.

Hammond's bond was raised Monday to $300,000 after he was named a person of interest in Tucker's death. He had been granted a $7,500 personal bond by 36th District Judge Millicent Sherman in October 2020 after being charged with domestic violence, felonious assault, second-degree arson and first-degree home invasion.

His lawyer told The Detroit News in November that his client couldn't have committed the killing because he appeared via Zoom for a court hearing in the assault and arson case during the time police said Tucker was killed.

Tucker had asked police for protection after Hammond was released on bond because she said she had doorbell video showing a man she believed to be her ex-boyfriend standing in her yard.

On Nov. 12, police officials asked prosecutors to file a motion requesting that the court revoke Hammond's bond. An assistant prosecutor rejected the request without checking with supervisors, Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

Prosecutors filed a motion Nov. 18 after The Detroit News reported the request by police was denied. A hearing Nov. 22 to increase his bond was on the emergency motion.