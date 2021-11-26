Man remains person of interest after son charged in woman's murder

Detroit — A 45-year-old man remains a person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's shooting death after his 19-year-old son was charged with the killing, Detroit Police Chief James White said Friday.

The chief said the case highlights the dangers of domestic violence, which has ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and vowed to beef up resources to respond to domestic runs.

David Hammond was arrested in Toledo on Thursday, a day after he was named a person of interest in the Nov. 17 ambush killing of his ex-girlfriend Andrea Tucker. Tucker, 40, had just dropped off her children, ages 11 and 15, at school, and was ambushed in the driveway of her east side home, police said.

Hammond faces domestic violence, assault, home invasion and arson charges after an alleged September 2019 incident involving Tucker. After being charged, Hammond in 2020 was released on his own recognizance — a bond condition that was extended after Hammond's Nov. 3 preliminary examination in which he was bound over for trial.

Detroit investigators then asked Wayne County prosecutors to file a motion asking a judge to rescind Hammond's bond, because Tucker told police her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. An assistant prosecutor unilaterally decided to deny the police request, Wayne County prosecutor's officials said.

Wayne Circuit Judge Gregory Bill upped Hammond's personal $7,500 bond to $300,000. Hammond remains in the Wayne County Jail while detectives investigate him in connection with Tucker's killing, White said during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.

"Hammond is still a person of interest," White said. "He remains under investigation."

Jarren Cox, Hammond's 19-year-old son, was arrested Nov. 22 in Wixom and charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and witness intimidation.

"Our community continues to grieve this case," White said. "The family is likely dealing with the most tragic holiday of their lives. This case tugged at the heart of the entire department. This was a woman who was simply coming home from dropping off her kids at school, and she met her untimely demise in her driveway.

"We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," White said. "It's a holiday season, but as you can imagine, this won't be a joyful holiday. In my career, this is probably one of the most tragic cases I've seen."

White said investigators are working tirelessly on the case.

"While I can't go into details of the investigation, I will say I've not been prouder of our department," he said. "When things seemed to point in one direction, utilizing technology and crime intel info, they were able to bring this case together."

White said the case highlights the problems with domestic violence, which advocates say has surged during the pandemic.

"We've had a number of instances of intimate partner domestic violence cases," White said. "We have social workers on staff, and we're going to be increasing those, and increase the capacity in (the) Domestic Violence (unit) to ensure we're doing what we can to limit these scenarios in the future.

"This is not acceptable, and we want to make sure we learn from what happened, and what did not happen in this case," White said. "I think the department did what it could, but we're looking into increasing resources."

Cox's probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 in 36th District Court, followed by a scheduled preliminary examination Dec. 10. Judge Kenneth King is scheduled to preside over both hearings.

