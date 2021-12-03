Police seek tips on Detroit man accused in Nov. 15th fatal shooting of his wife

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man suspected of killing his wife last month on Detroit's east side.

Troy Ivory, 23, of Detroit, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old wife at about 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2021, during a domestic dispute at a home in the 18000 block of Moenart Street near Nevada Avenue and Mound Road, according to authorities.

After the shooting, Ivory fled the scene.

Anyone with information about Ivory's whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

