Woman charged in alleged kidnapping of four Detroit children

A 37-year-old woman has been charged in the kidnapping of four Detroit siblings, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

Stephanie Marie Binder, 37, is accused in connection with the kidnapping of an 11-year-old boy, an eight-year-old girl, a seven-year-old girl, and a five-year-old boy.

The defendant and the children are not related.

According to the prosecutor, Detroit police officers stopped a car with the woman, identified as the defendant, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with the children in a vehicle on Grand River and Evergreen on the city's northwest side.

The driver allegedly ran a red light and the police officers ran a traffic stop.

When officers approached the passenger side of the vehicle, they observed the four children in the back seat, according to the prosecutor's office. It is alleged that Binder was driving in a stolen vehicle when she kidnapped the children as they were walking to school.

Binder has been charged with four counts of kidnapping – child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile, and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property – motor vehicle.

Binder is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.