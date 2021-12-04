Oxford shooting suspect's parents apprehended on Detroit's east side following manhunt

Detroit — The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter who prompted a multi-agency manhunt were apprehended by authorities early Saturday morning on the city's east side.

The U.S. Marshal's Service and the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team along with the Detroit Police Department and other agencies were searching early Saturday morning for James and Jennifer Crumbley of Oxford on the city's east side after they did not surrender to authorities on early Friday afternoon ahead of a planned arraignment.

A vehicle linked to the missing parents had been discovered ahead of the couple being located at a location on Bellevue Street, said Rudy Harper, second deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department. The Crumbleys own a 2021 black Kia Seltos with the license plate DQG5203 that authorities were looking for.

Detroit police received a 911 call from a business owner who observed the couple’s vehicle in his parking lot on Bellevue near Jefferson, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe. A woman was seen near the car by the business owner, he said, and when the business owner called 911 she fled on foot.

Detroit police, using K9 officers, located both James and Jennifer Crumbley and arrested them, he added.

The couple was transported to the Oakland County Jail and arraignments are expected after 9 a.m. Saturday, McCabe said.

“Kudos to the Detroit Police Department for this great response and work," he said. "We wish to thank all of the agencies that assisted on scene including Border Patrol, (Michigan State Police), U.S. Marshals and our own Fugitive Team.”

Earlier Friday, James and Jennifer Crumbley had been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four Oxford High School students by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four fellow Oxford High School students and wounding seven others, including a teacher, on Tuesday, with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun his father purchased for him and that his mother referred to on social media as a Christmas gift for the couple's son.

Several hours after the search began, the couple's lawyers, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, said the husband and wife were returning to the area to be arraigned.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety," said Smith and Lehman. They did not say where the couple had fled to.

McCabe said Fugitive Apprehension Team officers were out searching for the couple as of mid-afternoon Friday.

By late Friday night, U.S. Marshals announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrests

There was an ongoing dispute between McDonald and McCabe and the couple’s attorneys about how she handled the announcement of charges against the parents.

McCabe indicated the sheriff’s office was blindsided by McDonald’s noon announcement that the couple would face involuntary manslaughter charges when they were not yet in custody.

McDonald defended her office’s actions during a CNN Friday night interview. She has not responded to messages from The Detroit News.

“The prosecutor’s office doesn’t arrest people,” McDonald told CNN host Anderson Cooper.

A day and a half before the press conference, McDonald said she asked an assistant prosecutor in her office if police had “eyes” on the parents. She said she was told police knew where the Crumbleys were.

McCabe rejected that assertion as false.

“We didn’t even know they had been charged with anything until we were informed this morning by the media,” McCabe told The News earlier Friday.

And Friday evening, after McDonald made her comments on CNN, McCabe told The News that not only was his office not contacted by an assistant prosecutor about the case but that at no time did the department indicate to prosecutors that "eyes" were on the Crumbleys.

“No one ever talked to an assistant prosecutor and no one ever told anyone we had eyes on them,” McCabe said. “That just did not happen.”

Several hours after the search began, Smith and Lehman criticized McDonald for a lack of communication.

"On Thursday night, we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned," Smith and Lehman told The News Friday afternoon. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."