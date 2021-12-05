Artist who sheltered Crumbleys 'hadn't heard anything about charges,' attorney says

An attorney for the artist linked to an Oxford Township couple whose son is charged in the shooting deaths of classmates said Sunday his client was only trying to provide a place for friends who said they had received death threats.

Clarence Dass described Andrzej Sikora, a 65-year-old artist and Polish immigrant, as having no knowledge that his friends had been charged with a crime or were the subject of a manhunt last week.

“They knew he had a studio in Detroit and they wanted to put some distance between themselves and Oxford because of death threats,” Dass said. “They called and asked if they could stay with him for a while, and he met them at his studio Friday afternoon. When he left to go home about 5 p.m. he told them to lock up with they left … He had no idea they planned to spend the night there."

The couple failed to appear for their arraignment Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting allegedly by their son on Nov. 30 and dropped out of sight, leading to a multi-agency manhunt for them.

“He hadn’t heard anything about charges or press conferences or really anything about what was going on until the next day,” Dass said. “When he did hear about it Saturday morning, he immediately called Detroit police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and my law firm.”

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested at the warehouse studio in the 1100 block of Bellevue early Saturday by Detroit police, who had been tipped by the building’s owner that there was a vehicle matching the description of one being sought inside his fenced parking lot.

Dass said he was arranging an interview this week with detectives to discuss his client's relationship to the incident. A release Sunday night by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed the interview will take place Monday afternoon.

“He is offering his full cooperation,” Dass said. “There is no way he was obstructing justice or harboring fugitives. He was just temporarily giving them a place where they felt safe and could figure out what they were going to do next.”

Dass said Sikora and the Crumbleys had met on a ski trip several years ago and Jennifer Crumbley had provided marketing services for his art work.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond and faces charges of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.