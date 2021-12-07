2 dead after found shot in fire-bombed Detroit home, officials say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men found shot early Tuesday in a burning house in Detroit.

Crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Frederick, near Gratiot, at about 6 a.m. and found the first floor ablaze, said Dave Fornell, the city's deputy fire commissioner.

The two men were also inside with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

They were pronounced dead at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Meanwhile, investigators determined the home they were in had been fire-bombed, Fornell said. Other details were not released.

The Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.