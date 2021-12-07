Girl, 4, stable after being shot Sunday while in west side Detroit home

Detroit — A 4-year-old girl is in stable condition at a hospital after an unknown gunman fired several rounds into her house on the city's west side Sunday, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the 4-year-old girl as she recovers," Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said Tuesday. "She is now in stable condition, so that's some good news."

Harper said officers were called at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 16500 block of Woodingham Street near McNichols Road and Livernois Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They arrived and found the 4-year-old had been struck once by a round, her elbow shattered, police said. Harper said the bullet went through the girl's body and shattered the joint.

Fearing her condition was declining, the officers put the girl in their patrol vehicle and drove her to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown suspect used a rifle to fire several rounds at the upper and lower levels of the two-family flat where the girl lives. Detectives believe the shooter fired from behind a tree and they recovered multiple shell casings, Harper said.

The suspect fled after the shooting and investigators have no motive at this time, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez